Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September

Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.

According to data by Health Quality Ontario (HQO), patients spent an average of 21.3 hours in an emergency room waiting to be admitted.

This is up from 20.7 hours in August and 20.8 hours in July. It also represents the highest average wait time for hospital admissions from Ontario ERs in the last year, according to HQO.

Data before September 2021 is not available.

In September 2022, HQO data shows 23 per cent of patients were admitted within the provincial target time of eight hours.

A Health Quality Ontario report for September 2022 shows the average length of stay in an ER for patients admitted to hospital.

The wait times decrease significantly for patients who do not need to be admitted. HQO data shows about 89 per cent of high-urgency patients not admitted to hospital finished their ER visits within eight hours.

Low-urgency patients who didn’t need to be admitted spent an average of 3.1 hours in the ER. The provincial targets for low-urgency patients is four hours and about 75 per cent of patients completed their emergency room visit within that time.

The new data comes months after the government first released their new plan to stabilize the health-care system after the pandemic. The plan, which was announced in August, included an investment in private clinic surgeries, a pledge to add up to 6,000 new health-care workers and Bill 7—legislation that allows hospitals to transfer patients waiting for a long-term care home spot to a home not of their choosing or serve them a daily $400 fee.

The idea was to free up hospital beds for acute care patients who need them.

That same month, a leaked Ontario Health report showed that, on average, there were just under 884 patients waiting for a hospital bed every day at 8 a.m. This was a 53 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

The report reviewed historical year-by-year data for executives and emergency department chiefs and was released to reporters in October, prompting the Ontario Liberals to call on the Doug Ford government to “explain their mismanagement of the health-care system.”

The Liberals are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on what they call “an escalation of the crisis in our healthcare system.” The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.