

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An autopsy will be conducted today on a three-year-old boy who died after being found inside a parked vehicle in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they received a call from a “hysterical male” at around 5:30 p.m. who reported that a toddler wasn’t breathing.

The caller told police that the child was inside a grey Ford Escape parked in the North Service and Kerns roads area, however, he was outside the vehicle when officers arrived.

“Police and EMS attended the scene and worked on the child performing resuscitation activities,” Insp. Anthony Odoardi told reporters at the scene Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the child was pronounced dead by EMS.”

Paramedics said it appeared the boy had been in the vehicle for at least several hours.

Officers could be consoling an emotional man in the parking lot near the vehicle but it is not clear what his connection is to the toddler.

While police would not confirm whether heat was a factor, they urged residents to exercise caution as temperatures begin to rise.

“As a public service announcement regarding any hot day or cold day, in regards to vehicles. We ask the public to use their common sense,” Odoardi said.

The vehicle was parked by the wall of a building which houses Crossroads Global Media Group, a studio for a Christian television talk show, and office spaces for a number of other businesses.

The owner of the building told CTV News Toronto that he knows the boy’s family.

“Our family is completely heartbroken at this moment about this particular tragedy, which is affecting members of our team,” Shawn Saulnier said. “It makes me think that we’re all very vulnerable.”

The vehicle was towed away late Wednesday night and remains in possession of Halton Regional Police.

No further details were immediately available but police are expected to provide more information on the investigation sometime today.