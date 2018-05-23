

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A three-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being found without vital signs in a vehicle in a Burlington parking lot.

The child was located in a vehicle near North Service Road and Kerns Road Wednesday afternoon, Halton Regional Police said.

Speaking to reporters, Insp. Anthony Odoardi said police could not immediately confirm the cause of death for the young boy.

“Unfortunately at around 5:30 p.m. Halton Regional Police received a call from a hysterical male indicating that a young male child was not breathing,” he said. “Police and EMS attended the scene and worked on the child performing resuscitation activities and unfortunately the child was pronounced dead by EMS.”

No further details were immediately available.