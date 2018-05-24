

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An autopsy conducted today on a three-year-old boy confirms he died due to high temperatures after being left in a parked vehicle in Burlington.

The coroner determined that the preliminary cause of death was hyperthermia. A news release issued Thursday evening said the results “were consistent with the child being left in a vehicle exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time.”

Halton Regional Police say they received a call from a “hysterical male” at around 5:30 p.m. who reported that a toddler wasn’t breathing.

The caller told police that the child was inside a grey Ford Escape parked in the North Service and Kerns roads area, however, he was outside the vehicle when officers arrived.

“Police and EMS attended the scene and worked on the child performing resuscitation activities,” Insp. Anthony Odoardi told reporters at the scene Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the child was pronounced dead by EMS.”

Paramedics said it appeared the boy had been in the vehicle for at least several hours.

Officers could be seen consoling an emotional man in the parking lot near the vehicle but it is not clear what his connection is to the toddler.

While police would not confirm whether heat was a factor, they urged residents to exercise caution as temperatures begin to rise.

“As a public service announcement regarding any hot day or cold day, in regards to vehicles. We ask the public to use their common sense,” Odoardi said.

The vehicle was parked by the wall of a building which houses Crossroads Global Media Group, a studio for Christian television talk show 100 Huntley Street, and office spaces for a number of other businesses.

The owner of the building told CTV News Toronto that he knows the boy’s family, who are members of his building ownership team.

Fighting back tears on Thursday, Shawn Saulnier said he is heartbroken by the tragedy.

“I feel very sad at the moment,” he said.

“I think the family is very loved and supported. I think they’re thought of as wonderful parents and a really beautiful couple, a beautiful married couple. That adds even greater sadness.”

A vigil was held in honour of the boy and his family Thursday morning inside the chapel at the Crossroads Centre.

The 100 Huntley Street hosts also prayed for the toddler with viewers on air during their morning show.

“At a time like this prayer communicates what we cannot,” Crossroads CEO Lorna Dueck wrote in a statement about the incident. “We know there are many others who are hurting who wish for supportive prayer – our lives need God’s embrace.”

The vehicle was towed away late Wednesday night and remains in possession of Halton Regional Police.

Police say the investigation is continuing and no charges have been laid. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4776.