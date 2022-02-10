Many countries closed their borders to tourists during the pandemic, but now, as more people are vaccinated worldwide, they’re welcoming international visitors, including Canadians, back.

“Everyday that goes by, there are more countries easing restrictions," Wendy Paradis, with the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA), told CTV News Toronto.

The Philippines had been closed to tourists since Mar. 2020 and Clifford Miller found that out the hard way when he bought a ticket to visit his girlfriend in the Philippines in Dec. 2021.

After he bought the ticket, he was told he wasn’t allowed into the country.

“They asked me if I was married to a Filipino or if I have Filipino kids. I said ‘no, I just have a fiancée,’ and they said ‘well, we're only letting in immediate family right now,’ he said.

Miller was shocked that he couldn't go and was even more surprised when he was told he couldn't get his money back for the ticket.

“So then I asked them for my refund and they said we can't give you a refund because the flight was not canceled,” Miller said.

As countries reopen, the complexities of dealing with all the rules and regulations related to international travel are resurfacing.

The Philippines just opened its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers today, while New Zealand will allow visitors next month and Australia will welcome back tourists on Feb. 21, as long as visitors show proof of vaccination.

While Paradis said there is a huge pent up demand for Canadians to travel and get back to taking international trips, the group cautions that travel rules are complicated and anyone booking a trip has to understand exactly what's needed before buying a ticket.

“Every single country has different entry requirements and they can change suddenly",” she said.

Many Canadians are anxious for a beach holiday this winter and there’s renewed interest in summer travel to Europe. ACTA said it can help to book a trip using a professional travel agent to avoid any unfortunate surprises.

Miller bought his airline ticket through a third party website, wasn't told he wouldn't be allowed into the Philippines and is still trying to get a travel credit.

When you book a holiday, it's important to continue to monitor the situation leading up to your departure date, as countries could change the rules with little notice, so you want to be prepared in case something changes at the last minute.