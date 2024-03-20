Attendees of mom and babies program at 2 Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles: TPH

Those who attended mom and babies programs at two downtown Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says.

In a news release on Wednesday, TPH confirmed that the possible exposure is linked to the city’s second confirmed case of measles this year.

The local health unit said members of the public who were present at the mom and babies program at St. James Town Public Library or at the Wellesley Community Centre on March 15 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

TPH advises those who were at one of the locations to call (416) 338-7600 immediately, especially anyone with a weakened immune system, including infants and pregnant people.

TPH also said that attendees should check their vaccination record to ensure they are protected from measles and monitor for symptoms until April 5.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, runny nose, small spots with white centres which appear inside the mouth, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red blotchy rash lasting four to seven days.

TPH announced earlier this week that an infant from Scarborough who recently travelled was infected with measles. Initially, the local public health unit said those who attended a magic show at Agincourt Public Library on March 11 may have been exposed and that they should watch for symptoms until April 1.

As of March 14, there have been eight confirmed cases of measles in Ontario, six of which were associated with travel.

The other two cases had an unknown source of exposure, Public Health Ontario said.

In 2023, there were only seven cases of measles confirmed in Ontario throughout the year.