TORONTO
Toronto

    • Second case of measles confirmed in Toronto

    measles
    Share

    A second lab-confirmed case of measles has been identified in Toronto.

    The city’s public health agency said that an infant who recently returned from travel has contracted the disease. The child is recovering at home.

    The first Toronto case was identified on Feb. 16.

    Toronto Public Health is warning that anyone who attended the Agincourt Public Library between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on March 11 may have been exposed. Individuals should monitor for symptoms until April 1 and double check that their vaccinations are up to date.

    Symptoms of measles include red rashes, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. Individuals can also get unusual white spots in their mouth.

    The number of measles infections in Ontario so far this year has already surpassed the total number of cases reported in 2023.

    As of March 13, Public Health Ontario had confirmed at least eight cases of measles across the province. Cases have been identified in Peel Region, Hamilton, Brant County and Windsor-Essex County.

    Of those infections, six were related to travel and two had an unknown source of exposure.

    In 2023, there were seven cases of measles confirmed in Ontario.

    Canada-wide data is less detailed, with the Public Health Agency of Canada reporting 17 cases of measles as of March 2, along with one case of congenital rubella syndrome.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News