

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been arrested in connection with a fight-turned-stabbing on a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s downtown over the weekend.

Toronto police say the suspects were on a 510 Spadina streetcar near Spadina Avenue and King Street West at around 3:30 a.m. when a fight broke out with a 24-year-old passenger.

At some point, as the male victim attempted to get off the streetcar, police say he was stabbed.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two days after investigators released surveillance camera images of the suspects, both men turned themselves in to police.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Gumercindo Diaz and 23-year-old Emanual Ortez-Escobar, both of Toronto, have been charged with attempted murder and assault.

Ortez-Escobar has also been charged with one count of weapons dangerous.

They’re both due to appear in court at Old City Hall this week.