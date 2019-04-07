

CTV News Toronto





A 40-year-old man is now facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with an assault in Newtonbrook on Friday night that left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The incident took place at a plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive at around 11:45 p.m.

Investigators said a man was riding a bicycle when he was struck with an object for “reasons unknown.” He fell off his bike and landed on the ground.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

On Sunday, officers said a suspect identified as Toronto-resident Sang Hyun Jun, 40, was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with attempted murder.

“Investigators are still asking for anyone with information about this case or who may have CCTV footage of the area, including dash-camera footage, to contact them,” a news release issued by investigators on Sunday said.

Those with information pertaining to this investigation can contact officers at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).