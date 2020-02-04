TORONTO -- An aspiring musician has been charged after he allegedly stood up from his seat on a Jamaica-bound flight from Toronto and claimed he had contracted coronavirus.

WestJet flight 2702 was diverted back to Toronto on Monday morning nearly two hours into the flight following the incident. The 243 passengers had to get off the plane where they started their journey hours after they boarded the aircraft.

In a statement, a spokesperson for WestJet, Morgan Bell, said law enforcement and medical officials were requested to meet the flight when it arrived back in Toronto.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus," Bell wrote.

"Due to the involvement of law enforcement, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time."

When the plane arrived back at Pearson Airport, the man was assessed by medical officials and was deemed to be symptom-free.

WestJet said all of the affected travellers were moved to an extra flight scheduled to depart from Toronto to Montego Bay on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m.

Peel Regional Police confirmed a 28-year-old man from Thornhill, Ont. was arrested in connection with the incident.

James Potok has been charged with one count of mischief and one count of breach of recognizance.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, Potok's parents said their son, an aspiring rap artist who goes under the name Potok Phillipe, was travelling to Jamaica to record music.



Source: Facebook / Potok Philippe

They said they have had limited contact with Potok since the incident because police took his phone away.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Potok has been retweeting news stories about the incident. On Facebook, a post under his name reads “going viral goes BAD!” and links to a story about the flight.

Potok is scheduled to appear inside a Brampton courthouse on March 9.

On Monday, Ontario health officials said they were monitoring 29 people with signs of possible coronavirus and added that all three previously confirmed patients in the province are recovering.