As extreme heat gets worse, expert calls for access to cooling as a human right
As summer heat waves intensify and advocates sound the alarm on the lack of protections for the most vulnerable populations, one extreme weather expert is calling for access to cooling to be treated as a human right.
Much of Ontario experienced a multi-day heat event this week, with the humidex reaching up to 40 C in some areas. The planet's average temperature hit new records in the last few days, rising to an unofficial high of 17.18 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, breaking Monday's short-lived record of 17.01 C, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer.
Blair Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, has sought to bring attention to the need for greater heat adaptation as Canada is set to experience higher daily temperatures and longer heat waves under climate change.
Feltmate's research projects that between 2050 and 2080, almost all major Canadian cities will see an increase in maximum daily temperature between 3 C and 5 C, and the number of summer days above 30 C will double, triple, or quadruple in some cases.
In Toronto, that looks like maximum daily temperatures increasing to around 38 C, and the number of days exceeding 30 C rising from 15 to 16 days per summer up to 60.
"We need to think of access to cooling as a fundamental human right because if we don't make that provision literally people are going to die, Canadians are going to die, not just in the hundreds but potentially into the thousands," said Feltmate. He pointed to extreme heat events that led to more than 600 deaths in B.C. in 2021 and more than 80 deaths in Quebec City in 2018.
"As hot as it is now, and (Wednesday) set a new global record for the planet in terms of overall temperature, things are going to get hotter going forward."
Feltmate said there are approximately 500,000 people in the Greater Toronto Area who live in apartment buildings that are at least 40 years old and eight storeys or higher. If a major heat wave happened to coincide with an extended electricity outage, residents of those buildings could be without air conditioning, fans, elevator access or even water flow.
"The results could be lethal," he said.
Avoiding those deadly situations requires immediate steps to reduce heat stress. Feltmate said that could look like backup electricity generation for a couple of days for all apartment buildings, or subsidies for small, portable air conditioners, similar to a new B.C. program offering such ACs to low-income households.
Awnings over windows, window glazing to limit direct sunlight, trees and vines planted in and around buildings to provide shade can all reduce the impact of heat on residential buildings, Feltmate said.
Improving insulation and airtightness can also cut heating and cooling costs, he said.
Municipalities should play a large part in improving cooling access, he said, in particular to mitigate the "heat-island effect," in which urban areas are significantly warmer than surrounding areas. Dark and tarred buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorb and retain more heat from the sun than natural landscapes, contributing to warming between 3 and 5 C.
The heat-island effect could be combated with white, "cool" roofs or more trees and vegetation, among other design considerations.
But these actions require a combined response from all levels of government, particularly on the federal level, Feltmate said, as cities and towns would be better equipped to make such changes if directed by Ottawa.
Last week, Canada released its new national climate adaptation strategy, which will tie future federal infrastructure transfers to the provinces to projects that incorporate adaptation efforts.
One of the targets is for 80 per cent of health regions to have a plan to protect people from extreme heat by 2026, something officials said could include making sure there are adequate cooling centres available during heat waves. Another is the elimination of all heat-related deaths by 2040.
Some municipalities are getting ahead of the curve. Hamilton is poised to become one of Canada's first municipalities to require landlords install air conditioning to ensure indoor temperatures don't exceed 26 C, after an "adequate temperature" bylaw was passed by council in May.
Changes can't come fast enough for people most vulnerable to extreme heat, such as those who live and work outside and are already bearing the brunt of climate change, advocates say.
Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer with advocacy group Justice for Migrant Workers, called on Ontario to enact immediate emergency measures to protect the province's farm workers from the heat, including sheltering and cooling periods, access to free water, shade requirements and shutting down farms in extreme crisis events.
He said many of those workers, who fear threat of deportation for speaking out, are facing hot working conditions in greenhouses and are experiencing headaches and near-fainting due to the heat, but have been expected to keep up the regular pace of work.
"It's imperative the province enact steps and measures to protect all workers who have to endure this heat," said Ramsaroop.
In a statement, provincial Labour Minister Monte McNaughton called Ontario's farm workers "heroes" who are protected by health and safety laws, "regardless of their passport."
"As we experience increasing heat waves and the hazards of forest fire smoke, and a changing nature of outdoor work, we will not hesitate to take further action to protect those who put food on the table for families across our province," he said. The Ministry of Labour added it conducts inspections to ensure employers are meeting health and safety standards and urged workers who feel unsafe to report their concerns.
In response to this week's heat alert, Toronto activated its Heat Relief Network, which includes cooling locations such as libraries, community centres, private malls and municipal pools.
However, community worker and longtime advocate for the homeless, Diana Chan McNally, said many of those spaces are inappropriate for people experiencing homelessness, who may be subjected to harassment.
"Having an unhoused adult, for example, cool off in a children's splash pad is obviously going to set off some alarm bells," she said, criticizing the city for not having dedicated emergency cooling centres as it did in the past.
The City of Toronto said it "recognizes the need for additional services to help meet the complex needs of those living outdoors during heat warnings but the city continues to face significant financial pressures."
Chan McNally said emergency weather will come in all seasons, so there needs to be a shift from thinking of seasonal spaces in the summer or winter to year-round, 24-7 dedicated emergency weather spaces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Workers to rally on day 6 of B.C. port strike, employer seeks binding arbitration
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Optimism in Canadian economy growing, but most still say economic conditions are bad: poll
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows a positive shift in the perception of economic conditions among Canadians, but more than half still say the economy is 'bad' or 'very bad.'
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads platform
Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.
Ex-PM Stephen Harper seeks closer ties with Hungary's Viktor Orban
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he wants closer ties between right-leaning political parties including the Conservative Party of Canada and the Hungarian government, which has been accused of democratic backsliding.
Montreal
-
'I am relieved': Quebec to cover ALS medication after repeated calls from patients
A drug known to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, will be covered by Quebec’s drug insurance plan – a change doctors and those living with ALS have been demanding for years.
-
What you need to know about Montreal's major Ste-Catherine W project
There will soon be a lot more construction on Sainte-Catherine St. W when phase two of upgrades to water lines and sidewalks begins next month. The whole project is expected to last for years. A section between Mansfield and Peel streets will be done first, and that alone is expected to take about two years.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
London
-
‘There are no words’: Memorial for boy killed in St. Thomas crash grows
A makeshift memorial for an 11-year-old boy killed in St. Thomas Tuesday is growing. Flowers, cards, and notes surround a picture of Aiden Curtis.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Preliminary cost of London’s homelessness strategy in the hundreds of millions
A municipal document obtained by CTV News is the first to shed light on the anticipated cost to build and operate London, Ont.’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
-
Victim and suspect identified in west London death investigation
London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit have laid charges in relation to a death investigation.
Kitchener
-
'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Guelph’s plan for permanent seasonal patio program drawing mixed reactions from business owners
With summer in full swing, patio season is at its prime in the Royal City, and some small business owners are applauding a step toward making the downtown patio scene a permanent fixture.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Emergency services express concern over Twitter’s new restrictions
Some emergency services agencies in northern Ontario are reacting to Twitter's decision to limit the number of tweets users can see on a daily basis.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 7-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B
It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.
-
Casselman's drinking water safe despite colour: municipality
The municipality of Casselman is reassuring its residents the drinking water is safe despite the dark colour and smell that could be present.
Windsor
-
Windsor police raid magic mushroom dispensary
Windsor police conducted a raid of a magic mushroom dispensary Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after it popped up downtown.
-
What’s included in the Stellantis EV battery plant deal?
The finalized deal to keep the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor includes performance incentives of up to $15 billion, according to the province.
-
Chatham-Kent IBL franchise given a name… again
Chatham-Kent’s team in the Inter-County Baseball League (IBL) won’t play its first game until at least next spring -- but it’s already undergone a rebrand.
Barrie
-
Health unit tests beach water for high levels of bacteria: Here's what you need to know
This week, the health unit says it has issued swimming advisories at roughly a dozen designated public beaches in Orillia, Severn, Ramara, Muskoka Lakes, Gravenhurst, and Midland.
-
Crews begin work on Bayview Drive in Barrie to improve traffic flow
Crews started working on the Bayview Drive road project this week in Barrie.
-
Police investigate assault in Bradford that sent one person to hospital
Police are investigating an incident in Bradford that sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Calgary
-
Flash flooding in northwest as Calgary gets walloped by weather again
A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Calgary on Thursday evening continued to cause issues on the roads well into the night.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
Winnipeg
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
B.C. father questions province's safer supply program after daughter's death
Nearly one year after Greg Sword's teenage daughter died from a drug overdose, he is still searching for answers and for someone to hold accountable.
-
Fewer than 100 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. for 1st time in 23 months
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 96 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province on Thursday. It's the first time in nearly two years that the official count has dropped below 100.
Edmonton
-
Alberta hits record number of opioid-related EMS calls, half of them in Edmonton
The number of responses by emergency medical services across Alberta reached a new high last week, half of them in Edmonton.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Reports of spiked drinks in Fort McMurray prompt investigation, warning
Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking into reports that people have had their drinks spiked in "establishments" in Fort McMurray.