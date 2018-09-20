

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A lengthy joint investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect and spurred an international manhunt for two others related to a pair of brutal organized crime-related murders in Ontario.

The multi-jurisdictional probe, dubbed Project Scopa, was formed when investigators uncovered a link between the public murders of veterinary technician Mila Barberi and reputed mobster Angelo Musitano.

Twenty-eight-year-old Barberi was gunned down in broad daylight on March 14, 2017 as she sat in a parked car outside a business on Caster Avenue, waiting to pick up her boyfriend, 42-year-old Sevarrio Serano. Serano, the intended target whose father has ties to organized crime, was struck by two bullets but survived.

Two months later, on May 2, Musitano was shot to death as he sat in his pickup truck in the driveway of his Chesapeake Drive home in Hamilton.

As a member of Hamilton’s infamous Musitano crime family, it was evident “from the beginning” that his death was a result of his involvement in the family business, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said.

Thom said his family been less than cooperative with the investigation.

“The mafia, the mob, whatever handle you want to give it…Organized crime continues to thrive in our communities,” he said Thursday, flanked by investigators from multiple jurisdictions.

“His family members know why he was killed, despite that they have chosen to remain silent.”

While the three newly-identified suspects have been linked to the murders, they’re not believed to be the “masterminds” behind what police describe as a “sophisticated” murder plot.

The planning began in late 2016, stretched into 2017 and involved a “well-organized surveillance scheme” that was used to spy not only on the victims but on their family members and associates.

By May 2017, one of the suspects accused in the killings, Michael Graham Cudmore, flew to Cancun, Mexico where he joined a man by the name of Daniel Ranieri.

Ranieri, left for Mexico in 2015 where he began living under an alias after being named a suspect in a separate investigation into organized crime.

In January 2018, days after police made public the link between the murders, a second suspect, Daniel Mario Tomassetti, boarded a flight to Cancun presumably to join them. Though he is known to run a travel business called Wave Travel and has connections in the country, he failed to return as planned one week later.

By March, two months later, Ranieri was found dead. Police consider him to be person of interest in the two murders.

“Daniel was found in a ditch in the Cancun area, he had been bound and executed,” Thom said.

“Up until that time, Michael Cudmore had maintained regular contact with his family here in Canada. They are now concerned for his safety and well-being as he has uncharacteristically lost touch.”

His family has officially reported him as a missing person.

Canada-wide arrest warrants have since been issued for both Cudmore and Tomassetti.

“Investigators will be having it endorsed to be valid internationally and will be in touch with Interpol and Mexican authorities to assist in locating and apprehending these two individuals,” Thom said.

“Once arrested, they will be returned to Canada where they will stand trial.”

On Wednesday, police descended on a home in Hamilton where they arrested 27-year-old Jarbril Abdullah.

He and the two suspects still at large are facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

One of the three suspects is the gunman in both murders, Thom said, though he refused to say who.

He said there are “multiple potential motives” under scrutiny by investigators but nothing is definitive.

“We don’t know the exact on goings in this circle,” he said. “It’s our belief that there is some movement going on, a power struggle, and it’s certainly a possibility that these two murders were involved in that.”

Also believed to be caught up in the violence is the recent brazen murder of Albert Iavarone.

Iavarone was shot dead one week ago outside his Ancaster home. In the hours following his death, police said the 50-year-old’s association to people in the organized crime world was “one of the avenues” they were looking at as a possible motive.

Thom revealed Thursday that Iavarone knew two of the three people accused in the deaths of Musitano and Barberi.

He said he also is “known to have known” Musitano prior to his death.

“I’m not saying the two cases are connected,” he clarified, “but it is something we’re very interested in following up on.”

He went on to refute the suggestion that a surge in organized crime was brewing in the province.

“It’s been established here for a long, long time. There’s certainly been a resurgence in the violence,” he said.

“With the rest of the incidents occurring across the province — murders, arsons and bombings — there seems to be some kind of power struggle going on.”