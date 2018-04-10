

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in East York on Tuesday.

The incident occurred inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the area of O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue around 3 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det. Rob North said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was involved in a brief altercation prior to the stabbing.

He was rushed to a trauma centre but later died.

Investigators have not said if the victim, who was a customer at the store, knew his assailant

North said police will be reviewing video surveillance footage from inside the store.

“We are in the process of gathering that video,” he said. “We are really early in the investigation so we haven’t had an opportunity to do that yet but that is something we are going to look at.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, North said police did not have any suspect information. Police announced the arrest late Tuesday afternoon.