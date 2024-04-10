Arrest made after woman abducted, assaulted, and driven around for hours before escaping: police

An arrest has been made after Toronto police say a woman was abducted, assaulted, and driven around for hours before escaping from her captor.

According to police, officers were first alerted to a kidnapping in the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive in Scarborough at around noon on March 31.

Police said they learned that a suspect had abducted a woman and brought her to an address in the area before attempting to sexually assault her.

Police said the victim was assaulted at a residence and then forced into a vehicle. Investigators allege that the suspect made a quick stop after driving for about two hours and during that time, the victim managed to escape.

Officers were then notified of the alleged kidnapping and the victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Curtis Beckles, was arrested on April 4 and charged with numerous offences, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on April 11.