

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made after police released shocking home surveillance footage that appears to show a man sexually assaulting an Aurora woman while she mowed her lawn.

The video, released yesterday, shows a man run from behind a tree and toward a 47-year-old woman outside her home on Stone Road, near Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road, on Saturday.

Police say the man pulled down his pants as he approached the woman before he grabbed her by the waist and pushed himself up against her.

The victim can be seen swatting the man away. The two appear to exchange words before he flees the area on foot.

A suspect was arrested the same day the footage was released.

“In a short time span, investigators received several phone call tips, emails, social media messages and Crime Stoppers tips which quickly led to officers successfully identifying the suspect,” police wrote in a news release.

The 23-year-old has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say they are not identifying the accused due to “circumstances” associated with him. They provided no further details.

He is due to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.