

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in York Region are searching for a man who allegedly ambushed and sexually assaulted a woman who was mowing her lawn in Aurora.

The 47-year-old woman told police she was outside her home on Stone Road at around 3:30 p.m. last Saturday when an unknown man “ran up behind her.”

In home surveillance video released by police, the man runs from behind a tree and toward the woman, pulling his pants down as he approaches her.

Police say the man grabbed the woman by the waist and tried to pull her towards him. The victim can be seen immediately pushing him away.

The man puts his hands in the air and the two exchange words before he walks away.

It’s not clear what the man said to the woman, as the video is without audio and has been partially blurred by police.

The suspect has been described as a white male with a “medium build” and short sandy-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who possibly witnessed the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.