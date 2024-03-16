TORONTO
Toronto

    • Arrest made after female students were photographed while showering at U of T

    19-year-old Shunnosuke Koshikawa has been arrested and charged after allegedly taking photos of female students showering on the University of Toronto campus. (Toronto police) 19-year-old Shunnosuke Koshikawa has been arrested and charged after allegedly taking photos of female students showering on the University of Toronto campus. (Toronto police)
    Toronto police have charged a suspect after female students at the University of Toronto were photographed while showering.

    Police allege that between January and March 2024, the female victims entered an all-female washroom in the university’s Wilson Hall Residence in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

    Police say that while the victims were changing and using the shower, they observed a cell phone held over the shower curtain by the suspect, who appeared to capture images of the victims before fleeing the washroom.

    The suspect, a 19-year-old international student, has been identified as Shunnosuke Koshikawa. Koshikawa has been arrested and charged with voyeurism and mischief.

    The charges have not yet been tested in court.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

