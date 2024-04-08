TORONTO
Toronto

    • Arrest made after break-in, stabbing downtown: Toronto police

    Toronto police
    Share

    An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing inside a home in Toronto’s downtown core last month, Toronto police say.

    According to police, at around 5:18 p.m. on March 9, officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Carlton and Church streets.

    Police allege that three men forcefully entered a residential unit and once inside, they began to assault and stab the victim.

    They fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said a search warrant was conducted in the same area about a month later, on April 7, and two people were taken into custody.

    Two loaded, prohibited firearms were also found inside the unit along with a quantity of drugs, police said.

    Police said 32-year-old Jermaine Williams, of Toronto, was charged with several offences, including breaking and entering and assault causing bodily harm.

    A 22-year-old woman was also arrested during the execution of the search warrant and is facing several firearms-related charges as well as two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News