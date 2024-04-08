Arrest made after break-in, stabbing downtown: Toronto police

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing inside a home in Toronto’s downtown core last month, Toronto police say.

According to police, at around 5:18 p.m. on March 9, officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Carlton and Church streets.

Police allege that three men forcefully entered a residential unit and once inside, they began to assault and stab the victim.

They fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a search warrant was conducted in the same area about a month later, on April 7, and two people were taken into custody.

Two loaded, prohibited firearms were also found inside the unit along with a quantity of drugs, police said.

Police said 32-year-old Jermaine Williams, of Toronto, was charged with several offences, including breaking and entering and assault causing bodily harm.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested during the execution of the search warrant and is facing several firearms-related charges as well as two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.