

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Road closures will be implemented in the area of the Air Canada Centre and the Rogers Centre tonight as games get underway for four major Toronto sports teams.

Fans will be heading to the downtown core to cheer on the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Blue Jays at home while the Toronto Maple Leafs play in Boston and Toronto FC faces-off in Mexico.

The MLSE said a combined tailgate experience will take place at Maple Leaf Square/Jurassic Park on Monday night with screens showing the playoff games for the Raptors and the Maple Leafs. After the Raptors game is finished, fans will be able to watch Toronto FC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

Toronto police said vehicular traffic in the area of Maple Leaf Square/Jurassic Park will be restricted to residents, hotel guests and employees of surrounding buildings.

Officers said that accessibility vehicles seeking access to the Air Canada Centre can use Gate 2 located on Bay Street.

A number of road restrictions will also be in effect in the surrounding area of the Rogers Centre. Accessibility vehicles wanting to access the stadium are advised to enter through Gate 7 and Gate 13 using Rees Street, northbound from Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Officers said they are encouraging those heading to the area to avoid driving and use public transit instead.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented in the surrounding area, including an increased police presence, police said.

“While there is no imminent threat at this time, security issues are closely monitored and changes will be implemented as required,” officers said in a news release on Wednesday night.

The Maple Leafs will face-off against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their playoff series at 7:30 p.m. The Raptors will play the Washington Wizards in Game 5 at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays are set to face the Red Sox at 7:07 p.m. The Toronto FC will play against Chivas Guadalajara at 9:30 p.m. in the CONCACAF final matchup.