    Ankle-deep water at downtown Toronto building after pipe burst: Toronto Fire

    A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

    A pipe burst in a 35-storey building in downtown Toronto, causing ankle-deep water to flood on one floor, Toronto Fire Services say.

    The broken pipe was located on the 12th floor of 126 Simcoe Street on Tuesday afternoon and caused a “significant” leak.

    Several floors below have been affected, Toronto Fire said. It is unknown at this time if the pipe broke inside of a unit or a common area, but Toronto Fire believes the leak has not stopped yet.

    No injuries have been reported and it is unclear if residents are being evacuated. Toronto Fire said the elevators are currently out of service.

    The City of Toronto said the southbound right lane at Simcoe Street, from Richmond Street West to Adelaide Street West, is currently blocked off for investigation. 

