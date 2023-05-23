American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
The calls by Bruce Brown after the death of his son Bennett are echoing some of the recommendations by Canadian coroners who dealt with several deaths by sodium nitrite, a chemical used in curing meats that is recommended on a pro-suicide website and has been pushed, police allege, by Mississauga’s Kenneth Law.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“There’s nothing that equates to the level of grief of losing a child. It’s just the worst thing that could ever happen,” Brown said in an interview, saying Bennett’s family and friends are mourning the loss of a promising athlete with a great sense of humour.
“Bennett’s family and friends all feel this loss. It was $13.99 for the seller of sodium nitrite — they might have profited a few bucks. But me, and many other families have experienced this great loss you couldn’t put a price on,” said Brown.
Bennett loved soccer and basketball and had big plans when he left home for college last year, his dad recalled.
“He was knocking it out of the park academically, he was taking Japanese, which is a tough course,” Brown said.
But the 17-year-old was sidelined by a concussion, returned home and became withdrawn, Brown said. At some point, he started reading posts on a pro-suicide website that CTV News Toronto is not naming, and ordered a product online from a fishing retailer.
“When we became aware from Bennett he had taken the substance and he didn’t want to die, we couldn’t act fast enough to save him,” Brown said.
Bennett died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital on Nov. 8, 2022, he said. The cause of death listed on his death certificate is sodium nitrite toxicity.
Bennett Brown died on his way to hospital on Nov. 8, 2022 after he ingested sodium nitrite that he purchased online. (Supplied)
Sodium nitrite is the same substance police say was among the 1,200 packages sent out by Kenneth Law to 40 countries. The Mississauga man is charged with aiding and abetting suicide in two deaths in Peel Region in Ontario, though he has said he is not responsible for how people use his products.
The number of deaths that CTV News has seen with evidence connecting them to Law’s products is now 12, including 20-year-old Noelle Ramirez from Colorado, 17-year-old Anthony Jones from Michigan, 23-year-old Neha Raju, 41-year-old Gary Cooper, and 22-year-old Tom Parfett from the U.K.
Bennett’s death is not connected to Kenneth Law, who was not the only seller. Coroners across Canada have told CTV News that at least 51 deaths since 2020 involved sodium nitrite.
Among those are three cases from Quebec, detailed in reports provided to CTV News. In one case involving a 39-year-old man from Montreal, one coroner recommended to restrict online orders of the substance.
In another case of a 30-year-old man, the coroner recommended that the CRTC, which regulates the airwaves in Canada, study a mechanism to block access to the pro-suicide website, which has been done in several other countries.
Coroners across Canada have told CTV News that at least 51 deaths since 2020 involved sodium nitrite.
The CRTC has said they have no jurisdiction over online content, which is one of the issues that Canada’s government is wrestling with as it seeks to regulate online harms.
And Health Canada, which would regulate the sale of sodium nitrite, said it has published guidance for health-care professionals to treat the poisoning, but did not restrict the substance because it has industrial uses, including to preserve food.
“Health Canada has assessed the common uses of sodium nitrite and found that when used as intended, it does not pose a risk to human health,” the agency said in a statement.
Several online retailers have faced lawsuits in the U.S. for selling sodium nitrite, often paired with other means of suicide in automated recommendations.
In Brown’s case, he ordered it but did not pay right away — he received automated emails reminding him to complete his ultimately deadly order, his father said.
When CTV News looked, the retailer in Bennett’s case still lists the product on its website, but it is out of stock.
Brown said it’s important to act now in part because of rising rates of contemplation of suicide in the U.S. Peel Police also reported a 10 per cent rise in welfare checks related to suicide or attempted suicide since last year.
In New York and California , legislators are considering bills to regulate the sale of sodium nitrite. Colorado may have a bill introduced in the next session. The bills are largely limited to high-potency sodium nitrite. Law, for example, was selling a product that said on its packaging it was 99 per cent pure.
In the U.K., sodium nitrite is already a reportable substance, which means authorities must be alerted to any suspicious transactions involving the substance.
The substance should join others that are restricted for public health, to stop any other deaths like Bennett’s, Brown said.
“You can’t buy cyanide at your local hardware store,” Brown said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
Opinion | Don Martin: The no-inquiry report that shredded David Johnston’s class-act reputation
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for password sharing in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Montreal
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
-
Francois Legault meets Pierre Poilievre after 8 months
It took eight months after Pierre Poilievre won the Conservative leadership for him to meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault. By comparison, Legault met with his predecessor, Erin O'Toole, only three weeks after his victory as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Late for dinner': G2 driver charged after stunt driving on route to Goderich
Huron County OPP weren’t buying one man's excuse when they recently stopped a G2 driver travelling 134 km/h while on the way to dinner in downtown Goderich, Ont.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Crown and defence make final arguments as Kitchener murder trial comes to a close
Lawyers for both the defence and the Crown gave their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday as the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan comes to an end after five weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg in mourning: Community raises money to support families of triple fatal collision
Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a collision over the long weekend.
-
Windsor murder trial winding to a close after crown finishes examining accused
A three-month-long Windsor murder trial is nearing its conclusion after both the Crown and defence rested on calling additional evidence or witnesses at Superior Court Tuesday.
-
Deadline to open backyard pools in Windsor fast approaching
The cooler spring weather has delayed a backyard ritual.
Barrie
-
Purses containing $10K worth of rings snatched from Midland Dollarama
The OPP is seeking the community's help in identifying two individuals after a pair of purses were stolen from a staff lunchroom at the Huronia Mall in Midland.
-
Barrie man, 70, charged with possessing child pornography
Police in Barrie charged a 70-year-old man accused of accessing and possessing child pornography.
-
County of Simcoe advocates for electric vehicles
The County of Simcoe hosted an electric vehicle show to educate drivers about the benefits of transitioning to more environmentally friendly cars.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. family physician seeks health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
Calgary
-
Former Lougheed-era attorney general Jim Foster suggests criminal probe into Smith ethics breach
A former Alberta attorney general under Progressive Conservative premier Peter Lougheed is condemning Danielle Smith over her violation of Alberta's Conflict of Interest Act.
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Still no rebuilding almost 2 years after Lytton wildfire
Nearly two years after the Village of Lytton was destroyed by fire, residents remain displaced and not a single building permit has been issued.
-
Komagata Maru Place: Downtown Vancouver street may get secondary name
Vancouver council will vote on a recommendation to give a street in the city a "secondary, honorary name" as part of a wider plan to redress the harm done by the Komagata Maru incident.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed
A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged
The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.