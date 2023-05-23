Kenneth Law bail hearing in sodium nitrite case moved to next week
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves has been re-scheduled to appear in court next week.
Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law earlier this month and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.
Law briefly appeared in a Brampton, Ont. court on Tuesday morning, where the case was put over. He is scheudled to return to court in the afternoon on May 30.
Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite.
While the substance is commonly used to cure meats, Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says it can be deadly, as 37 people have died from sodium nitrite over the past five years.
Police say their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.
With files from The Canadian Press
