Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police

Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.

On Friday, police announced the arrest in the Feb. 7 attack that occurred in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard.

A woman was waiting at a bus stop when two unleashed dogs approached her, police said. The owner of the dogs was nowhere to be seen.

Shortly after, the dogs started attacking the woman, prompting her to use a personal shopping cart to defend herself.

However, it did not deter the dogs – which police believe are possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed. Police said the dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued to attack her.

The woman was able to get help from a motorist who was passing by the area, police said. She was later taken to the hospital with serious and life-altering injuries.

Anita Brown (left) suffered life altering injuries after being attacked by two dogs (right) in Rexdale on Feb. 7. 2024.

Meanwhile, police said another person followed the dogs and saw them attack a cyclist. The canines also tried to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator who managed to close his doors just in time, police said.

Nearly a month following the attack, police took 36-year-old Ali Ismael Stanley into custody.

He has been charged with three counts for dog bite of a person, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of disobeying a lawful order of the court.

As for the two dogs involved, police said they had not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.