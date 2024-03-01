TORONTO
Toronto

    • Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police

    Share

    Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.

    On Friday, police announced the arrest in the Feb. 7 attack that occurred in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard.

    A woman was waiting at a bus stop when two unleashed dogs approached her, police said. The owner of the dogs was nowhere to be seen.

    Shortly after, the dogs started attacking the woman, prompting her to use a personal shopping cart to defend herself.

    However, it did not deter the dogs – which police believe are possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed. Police said the dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued to attack her.

    The woman was able to get help from a motorist who was passing by the area, police said. She was later taken to the hospital with serious and life-altering injuries.

    Anita Brown (left) suffered life altering injuries after being attacked by two dogs (right) in Rexdale on Feb. 7. 2024.

    Meanwhile, police said another person followed the dogs and saw them attack a cyclist. The canines also tried to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator who managed to close his doors just in time, police said.

    Nearly a month following the attack, police took 36-year-old Ali Ismael Stanley into custody.

    He has been charged with three counts for dog bite of a person, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of disobeying a lawful order of the court.

    As for the two dogs involved, police said they had not been located.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News