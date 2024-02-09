‘Just in pain’: Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto

A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.

Recounting the attack in an interview with CP24, Anita Brown said she first heard the canines at a bus stop near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard while on her way home on Wednesday evening.

"While I was there, I heard a growl behind me, so then I turned my head, and I saw two dogs behind me," Brown said. "I don't know where they came from. When I looked, there was nobody with them."

Brown said the two dogs surrounded her, prompting her to pray.

"I said, please, Lord, don't tell me these two dogs is gonna attack me," she said.

At the time, Brown had a personal shopping cart. She recalled holding onto it when the dogs began growling.

"That's the only help I have, the cart," she said, so when the dogs began attacking her, she swung the cart at them to defend herself.

But that didn't deter the dogs. Brown said one dog jumped at her, tackling her to the ground. The fall broke her arm.

"While I was on the ground, they're still attacking me," Brown said, explaining one bit her arm while the other bit her head.

Anita Brown (left) suffered life altering injuries after being attacked by two dogs (right) in Rexdale on Feb. 7. 2024.

She said a driver passed by and helped her. According to police, the driver opened the back door of her car to let the woman inside. She was eventually taken to hospital with serious life-altering injuries.

Brown said she got several stitches as a result of the attack. Her right hand, which she shared is her work hand, is bandaged up, as well as one side of her face.

"I can't do anything right now. Just in pain," she said. "I don't know what's next, but I'm praying to God."

Meanwhile, police said that another passerby followed the dogs and witnessed them attacking a cyclist nearby.

The dogs were also seen attempting to attack another resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator who managed to close his doors just in time, police said.

It is not clear what injuries, if any, the cyclist sustained.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday afternoon, Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said these incidents are "a common story" for people in the area.

"We have seen these dogs, and they have been seen to have been on the loose without an owner nearby," Kwong said.

Police have released an image of the dogs and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Investigators are requesting the public's assistance identifying the dogs and their owner as there is a concern for public safety,” police said in a news release.

Both dogs are described as black and white in colour. Police said they are possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed.