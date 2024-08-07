Alleged assault in North York leads to firearm, ammunition seizure: Toronto police

TORONTO
    Toronto police say two people are facing charges after an alleged assault in North York led to the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and $15,000 in cash.

    In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a witness was in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West in the early hours of Aug. 4 when they saw a suspect assaulting a victim by a vehicle.

    Police said the suspect had a firearm in his hand at the time of the assault. It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the victim sustained.

    Officers later found the vehicle in the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, police said. At that time, two suspects were located inside the vehicle and arrested.

    “At the time of the arrest, the accused parties were in possession of illicit drugs, Canadian currency, an overcapacity magazine and several other types of ammunition,” police said.

    A number of Criminal Code search warrants were then executed in Toronto and Brampton, which police said resulted in the seizure of a firearm, another overcapacity magazine, a large amount of ammunition and roughly $15,000 in cash.

     As a result of the investigation, police charged Richard Brewster, 27, of Toronto, and Kayla Mc Farlane, 28, with a combined 13 offences.

    Both were scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing on Aug. 5.

