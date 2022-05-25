All four Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the first time in days

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, after a mass shooting at a Texas school. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.

