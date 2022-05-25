All four Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the first time in days

All four of Ontario's main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are campaigning in-person again after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Horwath is set to make an announcement in west Toronto before heading to Peterborough to tour areas affected by Saturday's deadly storm.

Schreiner is returning to Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he hopes to win on June 2nd.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton for the second day in a row.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to speak in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.