Alec Marsh and 4 relievers combined for a 6-hitter as the Royals beat the Blue Jays 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Alec Marsh and four relievers combined for a six-hitter as the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Wednesday night.

Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez each had two hits and an RBI for Kansas City, which bounced back from a loss in the series opener on Monday to win two straight.

John Schreiber (2-0) picked up the win in relief. James McArthur earned his sixth save.

Yariel Rodriguez (0-1) gave up three runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Marsh left the game with one out in the fifth inning after taking a line drive off his right forearm. He fielded the ball and threw out Addison Barger at first, but was removed after that. He gave up no runs on two hits.

The Royals scored in the first, helped by a couple of walks by Rodriguez. Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino walked with one out, and Perez lined a single to left to score Witt.

The Royals added a run in the second. Kyle Isbel hit a two-out double that Barger misplayed into three bases. Barger, who made his debut Wednesday, played right field and third base in Triple-A. He broke in and the ball sailed over his head. Garcia singled, scoring Isbel with the Royals' second run.

The Blue Jays got on the board in the fifth when George Springer homered off reliever Angel Zerpa.

The Royals chased Rodriguez with three straight singles in the fifth. Witt's single scored Isbel with KC's third run.

Toronto got an RBI groundout from Ernie Clement to pull within 3-2 in the sixth.

TRANSACTIONS

Blue Jays: OF Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day injured list with left hip flexor inflammation. Toronto called up Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. Barger made his MLB debut in left field and hit eighth in the order.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays and Royals will conclude their four-game series Thursday afternoon. The Blue Jays will send RHP Jose Berrios (4-0, 0.85 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 4.32 ERA).