Air quality statement in effect as smoky conditions continue in Toronto today
A special air quality statement remains in effect this morning for the Greater Toronto Area as smoke from forest fires continue to cause high levels of air pollution across the province.
Environment Canada said smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec has migrated to other parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, resulting in “deteriorating air quality.”
“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the air quality advisory read.
Smoky conditions earlier this month prompted a number of closures and cancellations in Toronto due to poor air quality.
“We do have an air quality index at seven, which is a high risk… (there is) some poor air quality out there today as those winds out of the north and northwest continue to draw down that smoke from northeastern Ontario and central western Quebec,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Wednesday morning.
“If you have any sort of respiratory issues, you definitely want to take it easy today.”
Environment Canada said the conditions are expected to improve in some areas on Thursday night.
