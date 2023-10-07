Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
“We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely and we will adjust these plans as required. We remain in contact with the Canadian government,” the airline said in a statement on Saturday.
“Air Canada will resume operations to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation stabilizes.”
The airline said passengers flying to or from Tel Aviv who will be affected by the suspension can now make travel changes, including refund options.
Air Canada operates daily flights from Toronto to Tel Aviv. The airline also flies to Tel Aviv from Montreal three times a week.
On Saturday, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel by air, land and sea. In response, Israel hit Gaza with airstrikes. The attacks left hundreds dead and thousands more injured.
According to Global Affairs Canada, there are 1,419 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel and 492 Canadians registered in the Palestinian Territories.
"As registration with the service is voluntary, this is not a complete picture of Canadians outside the country, nor an indication of the number of Canadians abroad that wish to stay or leave," Global Affairs said.
The agency added that all personnel at the embassy in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are safe and accounted for.
"Canada continues to advise Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip due to the unpredictable security situation," Global Affairs said.
- with files from The Associated Press.
