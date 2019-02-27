

Air Canada has temporarily suspended all service to India due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

The company confirmed the suspension in a statement on Wednesday morning.

A flight en route to Delhi from Toronto turned back while over the Atlantic Ocean. It is due to return to Toronto this afternoon.

A second flight scheduled for today, from Vancouver to Delhi, has been cancelled.

“We have put in place a goodwill policy for affected customers and are monitoring the situation in order to resume service once the situation normalizes and we determine it is safe to do so,” Air Canada wrote in a statement.

“Air Canada operates daily service from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and four times weekly from Toronto to Mumbai.”

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Wednesday that it has shut its airspace to all commercial flights as tensions with India escalate over the disputed region of Kashmir.

It is not known when flights might resume.

The development came on the heels of Pakistan’s air force shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two rivals in Kashmir, and captured two Indian pilots.

More to come…

With files from the Associated Press.