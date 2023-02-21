Air Canada plans to begin facial recognition for Toronto flights 'very shortly'

Air Canada now offers passengers the choice to use facial recognition technology when boarding select flights, and Toronto Pearson International Airport travellers might soon be able to use it.

On Tuesday, the airline announced its new digital identification service, which is currently only available for Vancouver International Airport fliers on select flights to Winnipeg, and eligible customers entering the Air Canada Cafe at Pearson.

A spokesperson for Air Canada confirmed to CTV News Toronto they are planning on expanding its facial recognition pilot to select flights from Vancouver to Toronto “very shortly,” though an exact date was not provided. However, starting Wednesday, they said it will expand testing to the domestic Maple Leaf Lounge inside Terminal 1 at the Toronto-based airport.

“Many of our customers already utilize digital credentials to simplify their daily activities such as unlocking mobile phones, entering workplaces, verifying identification during financial transactions, and more,” Air Canada’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Craig Landry, said in a news release, adding that the facial recognition technology is optional for their customers.

For those who wish to use it, instructions on creating their secure digital “faceprint” will be sent to them before they arrive at the airport, and they can sign up for the feature on Air Canada’s app.

The airline says the data is encrypted, stored only on the customer’s mobile phone, and requires additional consent for the data to be used on the day of travel – which will be retained for up to 36 hours.

For those who don’t, travellers can still present their boarding pass and government-issued photo ID as they have done so before.

Air Canada says it is the first airline in the country to provide this kind of service, and plans to expand digital identification options to select Canadian airport as part of its pilot project phase.