Agreement reached to put Toronto transit strike on hold

Riders who rely on the TTC can breathe a sigh of relief as subways, streetcars, and buses will run on Friday after an agreement was reached Thursday evening to put the strike on hold.

The Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 113, which represents 11,500 frontline TTC workers, in a statement less than an hour before the 12:01 a.m. deadline, said it reached a "framework settlement" with the transit agency.

"We will continue to work through details and to arrive at a fair and reasonable contract that we can recommend to our members to ratify," ATU Local 113 said in the statement.

The union noted that it saw "action" on critical issues such as job security, benefits and wages.

"We will continue to keep you informed as things progress," ATU Local 113 said.