TORONTO -- Residents across the GTA are bracing for a sluggish commute home as more winter weather is expected throughout the region Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the city, warning of “brief and intense snowfall” this afternoon into this evening.

“At this point, it seems very likely this band will impact the afternoon/evening commute in the Golden Horseshoe from Oshawa to Hamilton,” the national weather agency said.

The weather system already having an impact for some commuters. GO Transit announcing on Twitter that it was forced to cancel service from Aurora to Union stations due to “whiteout conditions.”

“GO shuttle will take passengers from Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations to the Hwy 407 Terminal and passengers at Downsview may use their GO fare at staffed entrances at TTC.”

Service from Union Station to Bradford is also being affected as trains hold downtown due to whiteout conditions near the Rutherford GO Station.

At this point, no routes along the TTC have been affected by the snow.

Environment Canada said the system could produce “quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour” and “sudden reductions to visibility” due to heavy snow.

“The timing of this snowfall may potentially lengthen afternoon commute times significantly. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination,” the travel advisory read.

Flurries are expected to end at around midnight.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C on Friday, but it will feel closer to -14 C with the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Saturday along with a high of -5 C.