Additional protester charged in connection with Thornhill, Ont. demonstration

York Regional Police say they've laid an additional charge in connection with a heated demonstration over the Israel-Hamas war which took place in Thornhill in March.

The demonstration unfolded outside a synagogue in the area of Clark Avenue West and Bathurst Street on March 7.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators expressed anger over a touring showcase of real estate opportunities in Israel, which was taking place at the synagogue.

A pro-Israel counter demonstration was also held outside the synagogue, with demonstrators expressing anger that a place of worship, which also houses a daycare, was being targeted as a site for protest.

Police kept the demonstrators separated, though some scuffles did break out. Police said at the time that a number of arrests were made.

On Wednesday, they announced an additional arrest in connection with the protest.

“During the demonstration, a woman grabbed the victim’s shoulder and pulled him into the crowd of demonstrators and attempted to take his Israeli flag,” police said in a news release. “A struggle ensued and the flag was damaged.”

No injuries were reported.

YRP said that 48-year-old Ghadir Mokahal of Toronto has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000.

They said their investigation into the demonstration is still "ongoing" and that the hate crime prevention unit is engaged.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously. All reports of hate crime or hate/bias incidents will be investigated thoroughly,” police said in their release.

The GTA has seen hundreds of demonstrations connected to the war since it broke out in the wake of an October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas, which left some 1,200 people dead and saw around 250 others carted off to Gaza as hostages. Israel’s ensuing response has left some 34,000 Palestinians dead according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.