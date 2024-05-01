Additional protester charged in connection with Thornhill, Ont. demonstration
York Regional Police say they've laid an additional charge in connection with a heated demonstration over the Israel-Hamas war which took place in Thornhill in March.
The demonstration unfolded outside a synagogue in the area of Clark Avenue West and Bathurst Street on March 7.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators expressed anger over a touring showcase of real estate opportunities in Israel, which was taking place at the synagogue.
A pro-Israel counter demonstration was also held outside the synagogue, with demonstrators expressing anger that a place of worship, which also houses a daycare, was being targeted as a site for protest.
Police kept the demonstrators separated, though some scuffles did break out. Police said at the time that a number of arrests were made.
On Wednesday, they announced an additional arrest in connection with the protest.
“During the demonstration, a woman grabbed the victim’s shoulder and pulled him into the crowd of demonstrators and attempted to take his Israeli flag,” police said in a news release. “A struggle ensued and the flag was damaged.”
No injuries were reported.
YRP said that 48-year-old Ghadir Mokahal of Toronto has been charged with mischief to property under $5,000.
They said their investigation into the demonstration is still "ongoing" and that the hate crime prevention unit is engaged.
“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously. All reports of hate crime or hate/bias incidents will be investigated thoroughly,” police said in their release.
The GTA has seen hundreds of demonstrations connected to the war since it broke out in the wake of an October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas, which left some 1,200 people dead and saw around 250 others carted off to Gaza as hostages. Israel’s ensuing response has left some 34,000 Palestinians dead according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Wisconsin school district says active shooter 'neutralized' outside middle school
A Wisconsin school district said an active shooter was 'neutralized' outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday, and no one inside the building was injured.
Poilievre unrepentant over calling Trudeau 'wacko' as his MPs say Speaker should resign
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirms his party will support the Liberals' federal budget
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will support the federal budget, ending any speculation that the party could pull out of its deal with the minority Liberal government.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Dental care program accepting claims for 1 million seniors
Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech says 1,200 seniors have already visited a dentist and had their claims processed by the federal government's new dental care plan.
Lawyers for man accused of killing 4 women to argue he's not criminally responsible
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women say they plan to argue that he is not criminally responsible because he is mentally ill.
Harvey Weinstein appears in court after his New York rape conviction was overturned
Harvey Weinstein was back in a New York courtroom Wednesday for his first appearance since an appeals court last week overturned his 2020 rape conviction and ordered a new trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Ottawa
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
-
Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at uOttawa
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
-
Construction begins on LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa
Shovels have hit the ground for constuction on Canada's LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
-
Cochrane man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after hitting hydro pole
A 24-year-old Cochrane, Ont., man is charged with impaired and dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and having an open container of liquor in the car following a crash last Friday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
-
More than eight million contraband cigarettes seized by OPP
OPP say two traffic stops in Brant and Haldimand counties resulted in the seizure of 8,422,800 unstamped contraband cigarettes.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
-
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Windsor
-
'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
-
Gunshots investigated in east Windsor
Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.
-
'I was shaking': retired auto worker wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
After 40 years of playing the lottery, a retired Windsor auto worker has won $100,000.
Barrie
-
Police crack down on auto theft with formation of a new unit in Simcoe County
Barrie Police and South Simcoe Police are joining forces to take on the epidemic of auto thefts.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
-
New photo radar cameras active in 4 locations across Bradford: Here's where
New photo radar cameras are now activated in various locations across Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers for man accused of killing 4 women to argue he's not criminally responsible
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women say they plan to argue that he is not criminally responsible because he is mentally ill.
-
NEW
NEW Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
-
Manitoba providing money for memorial to honour Carman homicide victims
The provincial government is providing funding to the Town of Carman to honour the five people who were killed in February, and to help those who helped the town heal.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Report on RCMP, government responses to mass shooting inquiry offers no evaluation
An independent committee has released its first report on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, but it does not offer any assessment of the progress made so far.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Edmonton
-
Day parole granted for man convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters
A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters has been granted day parole.
-
'It's very special to me': Oilers superfan shows off collection of a lifetime
Edmonton Oilers superfan Tina Duncan is an avid collector of the team's memorabilia who has transformed her basement into a fan's paradise.
-
Poilievre unrepentant over calling Trudeau 'wacko' as his MPs say Speaker should resign
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Province backtracks, will continue to fund low-income transit pass program in Calgary, Edmonton
A day after Calgary's mayor called the Alberta government's decision to pull its funding for the low-income transit pass program "cruel," the province is reversing its decision.
-
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2019 murder in Airdrie, Alta.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied the request of an Airdrie man to set aside his murder conviction in the fatal shooting of his neighbour in 2019.
-
Demand for lower-priced listings driving up Calgary home prices, sales
Calgary real estate prices continued to rise in April, as demand for more affordable, higher-density properties remained high.
Regina
-
Here's how one of Sask.'s largest power plants was knocked out for 73 days, and what it took to fix it
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
-
These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
Saskatoon
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
-
High school students gear up for Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytech
High school students from across the province are gearing up for a battle of technical skills in the annual Robot Rumble at Sask. Polytechnic on Thursday.
-
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
Vancouver
-
B.C. tribunal decides first case involving non-consensual sharing of intimate images
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.
-
Reluctant to reconnect with an old friend? This B.C. study might help you understand why
Have you ever wanted to rekindle an old friendship, but stopped short of actually reaching out?
-
Man hanging outside 5th storey window during SRO fire rescued in Vancouver
A man was rescued from outside a fifth storey window of a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Wednesday morning after emergency crews were called about a fire.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say speed a factor in crash that seriously injured driver
Investigators say speed was likely a contributing factor in a single-vehicle crash that sent a driver to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in Victoria.
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
B.C. tribunal decides first case involving non-consensual sharing of intimate images
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.