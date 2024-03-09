About 2,500 people were without power in Scarborough Saturday: Toronto Hydro

About 2,500 people were without power in Scarborough Saturday, according to Toronto Hydro.

Residents located within the area of Ellesmere Road south to Kingston Road and Markham Road east to Morningside saw the lights cut out shortly after 9 a.m.

In a video, submitted to and reviewed by CTV News Toronto, a transformer located at Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road can be seen appearing to explode – sparks fly as a boom noise erupts – at around 9 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed they responded to reports of a transformer fire, but when they arrived the pole was only smoking.

A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro confirmed the outage was caused by a pole fire.

At around 3 p.m., power was fully restored to the area.