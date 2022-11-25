About 17.5K people sign petition to stop Highway 413 in Ontario

A map of proposed Highway 413 and the ridings it travels through. (Environics Analytics) A map of proposed Highway 413 and the ridings it travels through. (Environics Analytics)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton