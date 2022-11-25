About 17.5K people sign petition to stop Highway 413 in Ontario
About 17,500 people have now signed a petition asking the federal government to intervene and stop Ontario’s plan to build Highway 413.
The David Suzuki foundation first launched a petition to halt the proposed highway last year, asking Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change to put a stop to the project.
“The highway has to go through a federal impact assessment, and so we're saying to Minister (Steven) Guilbeau, ‘You need to look into this, this is a serious matter and you need to be weighing in,’” Gideon Forman, a transportation policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation, told CTV News Toronto.
“Ontarians love their Greenbelt and they don't want to see a new mega highway that will destroy part of (it).”
Forman said the foundation has been in contact with the provincial government, but officials have not been receptive of their concerns.
“They insist that we need this highway. Well, we beg to differ. We think the highway is completely unnecessary and very harmful.”
The six-lane, 52-kilometre proposed roadway was a major campaign pledge for the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives. Their proposal would see the highway travel from Halton to York Region and connect to highways 401, 407 and 410.
The Ontario government has said it will save commuters about 30 minutes in driving time.
The proposed route of Highway 413 is shown. (Ontario Ministry of Transportation)
Advocates, however, have argued the government is downplaying the impact the new highway would have on the environment, something Forman agrees with.
He said the highway would destroy hundreds of acres of farmland in southern Ontario as well as impact multiple animal species.
“It would cross many rivers and that imperils fish and other animals that live in these river valleys,” he said. “A part of the highway would go just north of Toronto. There's just not a lot of woods and forests and wetlands that are left north of Toronto. So the idea of paving them is just ludicrous.”
“The other piece from a directly selfish point of view is that (it will) cross rivers, like the Humber River and the Credit River, go into Lake Ontario, which is the source of our drinking water in Toronto and many other communities.”
A report published in October 2022 by Canadian environmental advocacy group Environment Defence identifies at least 29 “federally identified species at risk” that will be impacted by the highway.
The report also says the proposed highway would cross about 132 streams and rivers, and result in the loss of about 400 acres of “significant natural areas and/or Greenbelt land.”
“Highway 413 would push endangered species in the area even closer to the brink, while we’re in the midst of a global biodiversity crisis. Some scientists are referring to this period as the sixth great extinction – and Highway 413 would accelerate that,” Keith Brooks, programs director for environmental defence, said in a statement. “It’s unconscionable.”
The government, for its part, has said the preferred route for the highway was chosen “in part to minimize impacts to the Greenbelt.”
In May 2021, the federal government determined Highway 413 warranted designation under the Impact Assessment Act, a piece of legislation that gives them the authority to evaluate how climate change may be impacted by the project.
A spokesperson for Guilbeault’s office told CTV News Toronto the Impact Assessment Agency is waiting for the province to submit its description for the highway before it starts its review.
“Throughout the Impact Assessment Process, the agency will collect science and Indigenous knowledge, and receive feedback from the public and stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.
“At the end of the impact assessment process, the agency will make a recommendation on if the project should or should not move forward as planned.”
The Ontario government, meanwhile, says they have provided the draft project description to the federal government and are working on the final submission.
“This is a complex process, and we are working diligently to meet the requirements so that we can deliver on our plan to build Highway 413 as soon as possible,” spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation Dakota Brasier said. “Throughout the Environmental Assessment, we will continue to develop refinements and mitigations to minimize any potential impacts that are identified for the project.”
Brasier added that Ontarians voted “overwhelmingly in favour of the government’s plan to get critical infrastructure, like Highway 413, built.”
It is still not clear how much Highway 413 will cost.
A data analysis by Environics Analytics, conducted in May prior to the provincial election, showed that ridings impacted by the highway consist primarily of voters who drive above the provincial average of 22,073 kilometers a year.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
London
-
'It feels like a ghost town': Police presence at CCH after alleged threats made in graffiti
There was a police presence at Catholic Central Secondary School in downtown London, Ont. Friday after an alleged threat was discovered on a bathroom wall. Students described the school atmosphere as “eerie,” including grade 12 students Maddy Trottier and Camila Tsun-Rubio.
-
Heavy police presence as LPS investigate 'possible shooting' in east London
A large police and EMS presence is on scene at the American Plaza Motel on Dundas Street in London, Ont. after a man was injured during a "possible shooting" on Friday.
-
72-year-old man charged after colliding with 'crash truck' on Highway 401
A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a 'crash truck' that was providing protection to workers on Highway 401, Elgin County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in-person deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
-
Skate culture comes alive at Kitchener’s new mobile indoor skatepark
Once temperatures drop and snow falls, skateboards are often stored away for the season, but the City of Kitchener is hoping to change that with its first indoor mobile skatepark.
Northern Ontario
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
Two face weapons charges after trying to avoid police
Two men from northern Ontario, are facing multiple weapon charges after attempting to avoid a R.I.D.E. check in the Municipality of Huron Shores on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
Northern Ontario still dealing with higher than average opioid deaths
As Ontario's chief coroner says opioid deaths are slowing down in Ontario, northern communities continue to rank higher than the rest of the province. Algoma and Sudbury districts share the second-highest number of opioid related deaths per-capita, behind Thunder Bay, which sits at number one.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’
Ottawa's French Catholic school board is implementing a "new gender-neutral, inclusive" dress code for students, six months after students at one high school expressed outrage about teachers and staff conducting a dress code "blitz."
Windsor
-
Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy tells friend he’s going to take a train to U.S.
Essex County OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.
-
'There's nobody here’: Cross-border Black Friday shoppers shocked to see low Canadian turnout in Mich.
If you drove the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Ambassador Bridge for this year's Black Friday, you have may have forgotten it’s the first holiday shopping occasion without any COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in the last three years — that's because for most of Friday morning and afternoon, Canadians were able to cross into the U.S. with almost no delays.
-
Employee charged with fraud for 'heavily discounting items' at Windsor business: WPS
Windsor police say a 61-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly manipulated discounts on over 1,800 items at a local business.
Barrie
-
Happening Now
Happening Now | Highway 11 in Orillia closed after hydro pole snaps
Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.
-
Ont. man accused of murder and dismemberment argues to be released from custody
The Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murdering and dismembering a father of four was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.
-
First ski resort officially opens slopes for the season
One ski resort is celebrating starting the season on the slopes despite the rainy weather.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer cleared in fatal 2018 Christmas Day shooting of woman: ASIRT
An investigation into the fatal shooting of a driver by a Calgary officer on Christmas Day 2018 has found serious breaches of policy made during the response, but the officer's actions were ultimately justified.
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary students in Manitoba hospitalized after ingesting cannabis gummies: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after three students, ranging in age from five to nine years old, became ill from eating cannabis gummies.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Vancouver
-
Marriage annulment nixed after B.C. judge finds 'imposter' posed as ex-wife at hearing
A marriage annulment that removed a B.C. woman as a beneficiary from her ex-husband's pension plan has been cancelled after a judge determined an "imposter" had agreed to the terms in court.
-
Person of interest sought in suspicious death investigation near B.C. border: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in southeastern B.C.
-
No charges for Grand Forks RCMP officer who shot drunk driving suspect
An officer from the Grand Forks RCMP detachment will not face charges for shooting a suspected drunk driver during a tense confrontation four years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta boy headed to Washington to become third child in cancer trial
An Alberta boy and his parents are headed to Washington, D.C., to participate in a trial which will hopefully shrink away the terminal tumour in the six-year-old's brain.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.