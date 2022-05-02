About 15K residential construction workers walk off the job in the GTA

Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.

Multiple bargaining units within LiUNA Local 183 have all rejected contract proposals and opted to initiate strike action as of today.

The union says that those participating in the labour action include house framers, tile installers, carpet and hardwood installers and individuals who are involved with high rise forming work.

“Right now all high-rise sites in the GTA are completely shut down. Low-rise sites are also are severely impacted because of the framing strike that is ongoing,” LiUNA Local 183 spokesperson Jason Ottey told CP24 on Monday afternoon. “Our members want to get back to work but they need a fair offer from management to do so and what they've offered is far short of that.”

Ottey said that there are currently six different sectors that are on strike.

He said that main points of contention at the bargaining table vary depending on the sector but “principally” have to do with compensation and the rising cost of living.

“Because there's such a vast number of sectors that we represent it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the gap is but it is definitely a money issue,” he said. “Unlike in the tech and financial services sector, where there are bonuses that are offered to employees, our members can only rely on the wages that are provided to them through the collective agreement. So it's critically important that we get a very strong wage package that can that can provide them the economic security that that they need in the long-term.”