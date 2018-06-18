

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





More than 1,000 contract faculty at York University will return to work today after a 15-week strike but it remains unclear when classes will resume

Members of CUPE 3903 Unit 2 are scheduled to return to work this morning after voting to accept the school’s offer last week but the strike will continue for about 2,000 teaching and graduate assistants who belong to two other bargaining units that chose not to hold a vote on that offer.

In a statement released on Friday night, York University spokesperson Barbara Joy said that while “classes will not resume immediately,” the school will work with returning faculty on a plan to help ensure students can complete their academic years.

Joy also said that the school remains hopeful that members of the other two bargaining units will be given an opportunity to vote on its latest offer.

“This has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved, especially the students who were impacted the most,” she said. “We are looking forward to working with Unit 2 members to provide the necessary remediation and enable our students to complete their courses from the 2017-18 academic year.”

Members of CUPE 3903 first walked off the job on March 5.