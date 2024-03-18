A Toronto family doctor called a patient's body 'perfect.' Now he's facing 3 month suspension
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
At a hearing held by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons in March, Dr. Tahmoures Bahrami did not contest that he engaged in professional misconduct towards a female patient at an appointment in October 2020.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
At the appointment, the tribunal found that Bahrami failed to explain a physical examination he was about to conduct on the patient. He then put his arm around her while palpating her side and told her she had “a woman’s body.”
Two years later, at another appointment with the same patient, Bahrami once again engaged in inappropriate conduct, the tribunal found.
As he was about to perform a breast exam on the patient, "he tugged on [her] shirt and started to remove it,” the filing reads.
"Patient A was not given a gown and draping was not used during the examination. Dr. Bahrami did not offer to have a chaperone present and did not give Patient A privacy to take her clothes off or put them back on," it continues.
Also during this appointment, Bahrami made inappropriate comments regarding the woman’s body, including telling her it was “perfect,” the documents suggest.
In a complaint later submitted to the College, the patient said comments made by Bahrami at both appointments regarding her body made her feel uncomfortable.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to lawyers for Bahrami but has not received a response.
While Bahrami has no prior formal disciplinary history with the College, the complaint in question isn't the first instance of concern over his conduct.
According to the documents, in 2014, he was directed to undergo a self-directed learning program after he reportedly moved a patient in Manitoba’s bra without consent and failed to use proper draping.
In 2017, the College agreed that Bahrami would undergo additional self-learning on the subject of communications and boundaries, including when examining patients in their homes and before physical examinations.
“Despite participating in these self-directed learning programs, Bahrami was insensitive to the needs of [the patient] and cavalier in his approach when he performed the intimate breast examination,” the tribunal found.
In turn, the tribunal accepted the parties’ joint submission of a three-month suspension. It also ordered Bahrami to undergo further ethical training and pay $6,000 in costs to the College.
He must also appear before the College to be officially reprimanded at a later date.
Bahrami’s suspension commenced on Feb. 1. He will be permitted to practice again as of May 1.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
14 of the 15 worst cities for air pollution in U.S. and Canada are north of the border: report
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
WATCH LIVE Former prime minister Mulroney lying in state as dignitaries, VIPs pay tribute
A solemn parade of dignitaries and VIPs is offering condolences to the family of Brian Mulroney as the former prime minister lies in state near Parliament Hill. A guard of honour gingerly delivered Mulroney's flag-shrouded casket before Governor General Mary Simon entered to pay her respects.
Images taken deep inside melted Fukushima reactor show damage, but leave many questions unanswered
Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
These are the worst places for bed bugs in Canada
The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
'Unambiguously good': Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 more measles cases confirmed in Laval
Five cases of measles have now been reported in Laval.
-
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
-
PQ wants to form common front to put pressure on Ottawa about immigration
The PQ says it wants to form a common front of all party leaders to go to Ottawa as soon as possible to demand full immigration powers and more generous health transfers.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Former prime minister Mulroney lying in state as dignitaries, VIPs pay tribute
A solemn parade of dignitaries and VIPs is offering condolences to the family of Brian Mulroney as the former prime minister lies in state near Parliament Hill. A guard of honour gingerly delivered Mulroney's flag-shrouded casket before Governor General Mary Simon entered to pay her respects.
-
Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says
Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.
-
What does the warm winter mean for spring in Ottawa?
Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m. today. What can Ottawa expect this year?
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooting suspect arrested by Toronto police
A 24-year-old woman from southern Ontario wanted in a Sudbury shooting last week was arrested by Toronto police and charged with attempted murder.
-
14 of the 15 worst cities for air pollution in U.S. and Canada are north of the border: report
Air quality in Canada is now worse than in the U.S., according to the 6th Annual World Air Quality Report. Of the 15 most polluted cities in the two countries, 14 were in Canada.
-
Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury
A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.
Kitchener
-
Cold case investigation brings police to Six Nations property
Ontario Provincial Police are searching a property on Six Nations of the Grand River territory as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Ellis.
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
-
Premier Ford visiting London Tuesday
Ford will be attending the Grain Farmer of Ontario's 2024 March Classic and is expected to make remarks around 12 p.m.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in and around Jackson Park
In a post on social media, police said peope may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
-
WECHU warns to be on the lookout for measles symptoms after March Break
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning residents to be aware of the symptoms of measles as school resumes after March Break and rates of measles continue to grow across the province.
-
45 charges, 12 vehicles taken out of service during blitz
A recent commercial motor vehicle blitz has resulted in dozens of charges, according to police. On Wednesday, Essex County OPP, LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation performed the blitz on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
Barrie man charged for driving recklessly in city's south end
A man faces a slew of charges after driving his Lamborghini recklessly through Barrie streets.
-
Deadly multi-vehicle collision under investigation
One person died in a multi-vehicle collision on St. Patrick’s Day in Caledon.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police on scene of homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are on scene Tuesday morning investigating a homicide in the Shaughnessy Park area.
-
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant future unless steps are taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
-
High performance, indoor golf training centre opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba golfers now have a new way to drive their skills forward even after courses have closed for the winter.
Atlantic
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
-
Halifax police charge 3 people after alleged joyride in cemetery
Halifax Regional Police has charged three people after a cemetery in Dartmouth, N.S., was damaged over the weekend.
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Edmonton
-
Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.
-
Oilers brush off OT loss, turn attention to Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers are having no problems regrouping from Saturday's 3-2 setback at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche as they prepare to host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
Calgary
-
No water restrictions right now, but Calgary is adopting conservation measures
Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is updating residents on its preparedness plan.
-
Public assistance sought in hunt for sexual-assault suspect
Police are turning to the public for help in the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Calgary bus stop earlier this month.
-
'Unambiguously good': Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth.
Regina
-
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
-
Crews respond to overnight basement fire in southeast Regina
No injuries were reported after a fire in the basement of a home in southeast Regina early Tuesday morning.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
Saskatoon
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
-
'Unambiguously good': Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases
Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.8 per cent last month, amid sharp declines in cellular and internet services as well as slower grocery price growth.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax
The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.
-
B.C. auditor to release reports on overdose prevention, safer-supply programs
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.
-
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax
The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
B.C. auditor to release reports on overdose prevention, safer-supply programs
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.