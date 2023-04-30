'A lot of frustration:' Popular online learning platform to be phased out in Peel public schools
A popular online platform that many public school teachers use to communicate with parents and post learning materials for absent students could soon be scrapped in Peel Region.
The Peel District School Board sent a memo to staff on April 13 advising them that Google Classroom will no longer be available as of Sept. 2024 and that all users will have to “transition” to the D2L Brightspace learning platform, for which the Ministry of Education has a licence.
The board tells CP24 that it has determined that the new platform offers “superior privacy and security protection” as well as the “full suite of end-to-end tools that will benefit our students and educators most.”
But teachers who are reliant on Google Classroom to do their jobs say that they should be allowed to use their own judgement when it comes to which tool works best to support student learning.
“I think that I can speak on behalf of the vast majority of teachers that would say that it (D2L Brightspace) is insufficient. It is an inferior product and people I think are baffled that the board would mandate the use of a software tool that is not as easy to use,” Ryan Harper, who is the president of the Peel chapter of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, told CP24 this week. “It was designed for post-secondary institutions. It's not designed for secondary schools or elementary schools. But it's being forced upon both elementary and secondary school students in the Peel District School Board.”
Harper started an online petition earlier this month, calling on the PDSB to allow teachers to make their own choices about which online learning platforms to use in their classrooms.
That petition currently has more than 3,500 signatures.
Speaking with CP24, Harper said that Google Classroom has been widely used in Peel for the last decade or so but became particularly entrenched during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the interface is “much more user friendly” than D2L Brightspace and is more accessible, given that most students and parents already have Google accounts.
“For students in special education classes and for English language learners it's far more complicated (D2L Brightspace) and there will be some students in some classes in the Peel board, special education classes in particular, that will essentially not be able to use virtual learning environments moving forward as a result of this decision,” Harper warned. “It is frustrating. There's a lot of the narrative (among teachers) that this kind of thing just keeps happening over and over again and every few years it’s someone's new idea to mandate some new tool that everyone needs to learn and when that new tool is inferior to the existing one, it really creates a lot of frustration when decisions are being made by people who are not in the classroom.”
For its part, the Peel District School Board says that it has been communicating with staff about the transition since 2019, putting an earlier plan to phase out the use of Google Classroom on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It says that as of February 2021, approximately half of the classrooms were already using D2L Brightspace and that “resources and supports are currently available to staff” to continue with the transition.
It also says that the new platform offers parents and caregivers with multiple children a single Virtual Learning Environment, which is something that has long been called for. The technology also has a number of “integrated components” not yet available on other platforms such as a grading function and a portfolio to show a student’s work, the board said.
“The Ministry of Education has secured a license with D2L Brightspace, an Ontario-based company, and has committed to providing the platform at no cost to the school boards. Peel District School Board will join a number of other Ontario school boards that are using D2L Brightspace in a fiscally responsible manner,” a statement from the board notes.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime.
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are weary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Texas man kills 5 neighbours after they complained of gunfire
A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Montreal
-
Residents of Quebec town still struggle with aftermath of 2019 dike break, flooding
Four years after flooding forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 residents of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., and damaged hundreds of homes, there is plenty of anger from residents who say they're still suffering from the financial and emotional consequences. Earlier this month, a class-action lawsuit against the municipality and the province on behalf of flooding victims was authorized to move forward.
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
-
Montreal photographer reopens studio after devastating fire
Three months after losing her studio to a fire, Montreal photographer Taylor Halperin got a helping hand from her Pierrefonds community and reopened BEEhind the Lens studio.
London
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime.
-
Female biker group steps in to protect drag queen story time in Parkhill, Ont.
Protestors and counter protestors came face-to-face on the sidewalk outside the Middlesex County Library in Parkhill, Ont. on Saturday. Just meters away, joy and laughter as two drag queens read stories to children inside.
-
Police nab stunt driver in northwest London, Ont.
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after London police clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in the northwest end of the city.
Kitchener
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Grand River Transit's union and Region of Waterloo reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached by the Region of Waterloo and the union that represents the area's transit services.
-
Sudanese community in Waterloo region worries for family, friends back in war-torn country
The Sudanese community in Waterloo region is calling on the federal government to do more to help civilians trapped in Sudan following the outbreak of a civil war in the African nation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested in Toronto
Police in Toronto have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for murder in Sudbury in connection with the fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury.
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
Ottawa
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa's new police services board chair wants to turn new lenses on policing in the city
Ottawa's incoming police services board chair says she hopes she can bring a new perspective to policing in the nation's capital, but she does not believe in dramatically changing how police operate.
-
Talks about future of Wellington Street 'accelerated', City of Ottawa Transportation chair says
The chair of Ottawa's transportation committee says talks with the federal government about the future of Wellington Street are proceeding quickly.
Windsor
-
Union representing workers address Windsor Salt allegations
Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, remains optimistic despite this week’s apparent setback. 'We still have faith we're going to reach a fair and equitable collective agreement,' he said.
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime.
-
46-year-old man charged in connection to alleged sexual assault of minor
A man from Windsor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly locked a 15-year-old girl in a backroom of a variety store and sexually assaulted her earlier this month, police said.
Barrie
-
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening of Ontario properties
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Hundreds participate in first-ever Autism Speaks walk in Barrie
Hundreds of people took over the Barrie waterfront on Saturday, supporting Autism awareness.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
A mother is speaking out after the death of her gay son, calling the screening for organ and tissue donations stigmatized, after he was classified as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
-
‘I don’t know if shelters are the answer’: Moncton homeowners decry shelter extensions
Business and homeowners are speaking out against the extension of two homeless shelters in the Moncton area.
-
Chess popularity soars in New Brunswick since COVID-19 pandemic
Around 300 young chess players from across New Brunswick gathered in Moncton Saturday. Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 took part in the Scholastic Provincial Chess Tournament at the Moncton Coliseum.
Calgary
-
Saturday afternoon shooting in northeast leaves 1 dead, others shot
At least one person is dead and several others shot late Saturday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
-
Jarome Iginla hosts minor hockey team practice, talks Calgary Flames
A local hockey hero was in Chestermere Saturday to recognize the community work of a minor hockey team.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
Winnipeg
-
Graffiti removal off to busy start this spring amid increase in calls
From brick walls to back lanes, data from the City of Winnipeg shows graffiti is happening at a rate three times higher than last year.
-
More campsites coming to Manitoba as government promises to build more
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Vancouver
-
Figure skating group alleges abuse at Burnaby training centre
A Metro Vancouver woman who trained to be a figure skater as a child told CTV News she was a victim of abuse for many years.
-
Bear hanging out around Vancouver-North Burnaby border: VPD
The Vancouver Police Department say they are tracking a large bear that “decided to take a walk” near the Vancouver-North Burnaby border.
-
Man shot during traffic stop in Saanich Friday night: police watchdog
A man was shot and seriously injured during an interaction with the Saanich Police on Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) Friday night, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says.
Edmonton
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
-
Remains of 8-year-old Edmonton girl found in Maskwacis
The remains of the eight-year-old Edmonton girl who was believed to be dead have been found in Maskwacis, Alta., police said on Saturday.
-
Grass fire sparks evacuation orders in Parkland County
Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.