96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says

96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says

Theresia Biemann, left, alongside a resident room in Moll Berczy Haus. (Handout by Dorothea Biemann, Tendercare.ca) Theresia Biemann, left, alongside a resident room in Moll Berczy Haus. (Handout by Dorothea Biemann, Tendercare.ca)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton