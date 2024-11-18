8 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Eight people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Inspector Brian Maslowski said initial information suggests that two vehicles, a black SUV and a white BMW, were travelling at a high rate of speed along Wilson Avenue.
When the two cars reached the intersection at Bathurst Street, the black SUV cleared the intersection but the BMW did not, Maslowski said.
The BMW struck the drivers’ side of a southbound TTC bus and the impact of the collision caused the TTC vehicle to spin around, facing northbound.
He noted that officers quickly arrived on scene to find the BMW in flames.
Officers were able to pull two occupants from the vehicle and extinguish the fire.
Two other occupants of the vehicle needed to be extricated by Toronto firefighters, Maslowski added. Two occupants of the BMW were rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The driver and four passengers on the TTC bus suffered only minor injuries, including a woman who was ejected from the bus, Maslowski said.
Police said the driver of the black SUV did not remain at the scene and investigators are still searching for that vehicle.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact police with dash camera footage.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
8 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Eight people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with long-range weapons
U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles was met with ominous warnings from Moscow, a hint of menace from Kyiv and nods of approval from some Western allies.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed over $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Two men accused in fatal border crossing to stand trial in Minnesota
Two men are to stand trial on human smuggling charges this week, almost three years after a family from India was found frozen to death on the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
Australian senate censures Indigenous lawmaker who yelled at King Charles III
Australian senators on Monday voted to censure an Indigenous colleague who yelled at King Charles III during a reception in Parliament House last month.
Burglars break into Windsor Castle estate and steal farm vehicles
Thieves broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle, King Charles' residence west of London, and stole two vehicles from royal land, police said, in a major breach of security.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
-
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
-
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed over $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
-
Ottawa Food Bank sees record number of visits in October, calls on city to declare a food insecurity crisis
The Ottawa Food Bank is seeing a record number of people turning to the agency for help, and it expects the numbers to continue to rise heading into the holiday season.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight Sudbury school buses cancelled due to vandalism
Some Sudbury parents are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school buses were cancelled Monday morning due to vandalism.
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed over $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
-
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
London
-
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Windsor
-
One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident
One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.
-
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Barrie
-
Holiday Train's annual stop in Midhurst derailed for 2024
Plans for the popular CPCK Holiday Train to make its annual stop in Midhurst have been derailed.
-
Two hospitalized after collision involving pickup truck and motorcycle
Police are investigating what caused a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Kawartha Lakes that sent two people to the hospital.
-
Pedestrian struck on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police and emergency services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian along Highway 400 in Barrie over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
-
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
Two men accused in fatal border crossing to stand trial in Minnesota
Two men are to stand trial on human smuggling charges this week, almost three years after a family from India was found frozen to death on the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
Atlantic
-
N.S. election: Major party leaders to speak at Halifax Chamber of Commerce event
The leaders of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative, NDP and Liberal parties will appear this morning at a discussion held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
-
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized from farm in Sherbrooke, P.E.I.
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of 32-year-old woman
Colchester County RCMP is looking for information related to the suspicious disappearance of 32-year-old Keleana Trask.
N.L.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith echoes Doug Ford's concerns about Mexico trade, hopes for 'carve out'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is echoing concerns about Mexico that were expressed earlier this week by Ontario's premier, saying she hopes Canada can get a "carve-out" from import tariffs that president-elect Donald Trump is promising.
-
Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
-
Edmonton temperatures higher than usual this November
Edmonton has seen a warmer-than-average fall this year, but while some residents might be enjoying it, others might wonder what our winter will feel like.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
-
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
-
New Stampede First Nations princess aims 'to empower women'
Pacey Strangling Wolf was crowned 2025 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess at the BMO Centre Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
Winter storm watch issued for eastern Saskatchewan
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch covering a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan.
-
Arbuckle throws for two touchdowns to lead Argos past Bombers 41-24 in Grey Cup
Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup on Sunday. Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history.
-
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
Saskatoon
-
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
-
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
-
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
-
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Vancouver Island
-
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
-
Eby says new B.C. cabinet built around 'kitchen table' issues: affordability, homes
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
-
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.