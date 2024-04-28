79-year-old Whitby man dies in hospital following collision related to 'medical episode'

A medical episode that led to a collision has claimed the life of a 79-year-old man, according to Durham Regional Police.

Police say that the collision happened on Friday at around 12:40 p.m. in the Rossland Road and Garden Street area in Whitby. There were three vehicles involved, however the extent of the other drivers and/or passenger’s injuries is not yet clear.

In a news release, police say that the 79-year-old driver involved was provided emergency medical treatment on scene before being transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe that he may have suffered a medical episode while driving that led to the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the investigation, however it has since reopened.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously.