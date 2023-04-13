71 housing units damaged or destroyed by Vaughan, Ont., fire
A fire at a housing development in Vaughan on Wednesday has damaged or destroyed at least 71 units, CP24 has learned.
Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt said on Thursday morning 32 single-family homes and 21 townhomes were among the buildings ruined by the fire. Moffatt said many of these homes will need to be torn down due to irreparable heat damage.
On Wednesday, more than 50 firefighters, plus police and paramedics, responded to the massive fire near the corner of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive. Windy, dry conditions contributed to the fire’s rapid spread before crews were able to put a “line in the sand” to prevent further damage.
No major injuries have been reported. A firefighter was transported to hospital for burn treatment out of an abundance of caution.
The housing division affected by the fire had listed the homes at price points as high as $2 million, with residents slated to begin moving in later this year.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) said on Thursday that investigators have been assigned to the scene. York Regional Police and Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service are still collecting information from the fire site, and a more in-depth investigation around the initial cause of the fire will commence shortly.
