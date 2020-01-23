TORONTO -- Police say that a seven-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Hamilton is now in stable condition.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Gordon Street in the east-end of the city, according to police.

Police said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where his condition later stabilized.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects has not been provided by police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton Police.

This is a developing story. More to come.