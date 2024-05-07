TORONTO
Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and robbing woman in Brampton

Peel police are searching for a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and robbed a woman at a hotel in Brampton earlier this year.

On Jan. 25, around 2:15 a.m., officers received a call for a shooting on Nexus Avenue, near Ebenezer and The Gore roads.

Peel police are pictured outside the Park Inn by Radisson in Brampton following a reported shooting January 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

According to police, a woman and a man became involved in a violent interaction, which resulted in her being shot and robbed.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. On Tuesday, the suspect was identified as Brampton resident Niyo Tyrese Hill.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, discharge of firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of probation and two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can also contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

