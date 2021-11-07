TORONTO -- Seven people have been transported to hospital following a house fire in Brampton, Ont. late Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Longevity Road and Lyle Way, near Mississauga Road, around 10:45 a.m.

Peel police say the fire was in a basement apartment, and that neighbouring homes were evacuated as crews worked to put out the flames.

"Crews did make quick entry and were able to suppress the fire very quickly," Brampton Fire Services Chief Bill Boyes said at the scene. "Tthere was some smoke extension throughout the house."

According to Peel paramedics, nine people were assessed at the scene and seven people were taken to hospital.

Two adults are in life-threatening condition, paramedics said, while another two individuals sustained serious injuries.

Three other people suffered from minor injuries, paramedics said

"It is a very serious fire to have seven patients transported to hospital so we are concerned that form a part of the investigation," Boyle said. "We are hoping for the best for those patients."

Boyle added that the basement is not habitable and that the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The fire marshal will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the blaze.