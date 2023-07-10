6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood

A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.

Toronto police previously said the child and her mother were walking along the north sidewalk on Dundas Street West, approaching High Park Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on July 5, when the girl “suddenly ran into the roadway” and was hit by a westbound white Honda CRV.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to SickKids Hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene following the incident, police say.

On Monday, Toronto police say they were informed that the child had succumbed to her injuries.

The service said it continues to investigate "the tragic event" but that investigators do not expect charges will be laid.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-1900, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.