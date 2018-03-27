

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people involved in a robbery near an ATM in downtown Toronto.

Police say a 26-year-old man was using an ATM near College Street and Spadina Avenue when he was swarmed by a large group of people. Three men followed the victim inside the store and watched him withdraw money. They followed him outside and were joined by three other men and a woman. The group allegedly surrounded him and robbed him.

An iPhone 6 and a wallet were taken.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24 at about 3:20 p.m.

Police say that some members of the group have been seen using the victim’s bank card at stores in the area.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying six men and a woman who are wanted in connection with the incident.

The first male suspect is approximately 25 years old, medium build, and five-foot-eleven. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid lumberjack patterned cap, a white t-shirt, red sweater, and brown jacket with white fur. The second male suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jacket, and black pants. He is between the ages of 25 and 30, about five-foot seven, has short dark hair, and is unshaven.

The third male suspect is between the age of 20 and 30 and was wearing a black parka with fur trim on the hood. The fourth man was wearing a blue jacket, red toque, red pants, and red shoes. The lower part of his face was covered by a white material.

The fifth male suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a red jacket with a white trimmed hood, and a black hoodie. The sixth man has a thin build, black hair, a thin mustache, and was wearing a black jacket and a black sweater with “The North Face” on the front in white print.

The woman is being described as heavy set with shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur-trimmed hood, black tights, and black boots.