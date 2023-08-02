$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
“It’s very unfortunate. My husband is extremely upset because it's his first Ferrari. But we hope we can find it,” a woman, who asked to be identified only as Trish, told CTV News Toronto in an interview.
Trish said the 2017 Ferrari GTB 488 carbon, which is valued at $480,000, had been parked in their apartment building’s parking garage near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road East since July 20 without issue.
Then, in the early morning of July 23, surveillance video shared with CTV News Toronto shows what appears to be an Alfa Romeo enter the garage, which Trish noted was mysteriously open at the time.
“For some reason, [the gate] was wide open and they drove right in… Normally [security] has to call up to the resident to say, ‘are you expecting a visitor?’ We never got a phone call,” she said.
Moments later, Trish said the driver and its two occupants locate the Ferrari.
In as little as four minutes, two of the three suspects start the car and disarm the alarm system, Trish said, adding that she believes the alleged thieves gained entry to the vehicle by way of a universal remote.
Four minutes later, the car is gone.
“It was so quick the way it happened, it was almost like they knew exactly where to go. Like, had they been watching my husband drive the car and pull it up into the parking lot?” she wondered.
Trish said she and her husband didn’t even realize the car was missing until they returned home on July 31 and reported the theft the following day.
Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the car was reported stolen and that they are investigating the incident.
The car itself is quite unique, according to Trish, and features a custom Italian flag from the back wheel to the front wheel on both sides and has a black top. As well, the custom licence plate reads ‘MR WEALTH,’ she said.
A Mississauga, Ont. couple's 2017 Ferrari GTB 488 carbon is seen in this undated image. (Supplied)
“It's not really about the car itself. It's just that we can't go out and get another one. And my husband looked for this car for five years, and finally found it and we'll never get it again,” Trish said.
Although she said insurance will likely cover the cost of the vehicle, Trish said she and her husband hope the car is located.
“We want the car back. Like absolutely, we want the car back.”
